14 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Signs SIU Proclamation to Investigate Correctional Services and Independent Development Trust Procurement

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 2 (2) of the Special Investigating Unit and Special Tribunals Act, 1996, authorised the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate certain matters in respect of the procurement matters of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the Independent Development Trust (IDT).

The Proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate the following allegations:

The procurement of fencing and associated security works including the appointment of professional consultants by DCS and IDT and payment made in respect therefore in a manner that was not fair, equitable, transparent, competitive;

Non-performance by the service providers and professional consultants appointed by DCS and IDT for the fencing and associated security works;

Serious maladministration in connection with the affairs of the State Institutions;

Improper or unlawful conduct by officials or employees of the State Institutions;

Unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money or property;

Unlawful, irregular or unapproved acquisitive act, transaction, measure or practice having a bearing upon State property;

Intentional or negligent loss of public money;

Unlawful or improper conduct by any person, which has caused or many cause serious harm to the interests of the public or any category thereof.

Issued by: The Presidency

