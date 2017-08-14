Kenya: Timbe Scores in Beijing Victory, Macharia Assists in Georgia

Kenyan international winger Ayub Timbe Masika netted in Beijing Renhe's 2-0 win over Beijing BG in a Chinese League One match played on Saturday at Beijing Fengtai Stadium.

Chen Jie opened the scoring In the seventh minute before Timbe, formerly with Belgian sides KRC Genk and Lierse SK, doubled the lead at the stroke of halftime.

The win for Renhe saw them retain second position in the 16th team table with 41 points, seven adrift of leaders Dalian Yifang after 21 rounds.

The 24-year-old Timbe has seven goals in 13 games so far.

Macharia assist

In the Georgian National League, former Kariobangi Sharks and FC Talanta midfielder John Macharia assisted a goal as Kolkheti Poti lost 3-2 to FC Shukura on Sunday.

The hosts, Shukura drew the first blood in the fourth minute through David Chagelishvili, but Arfang Daffe levelled three minutes later.

The Senegalese winger capitalized on a split ball from Shukura goalie off a Macharia low shot from inside the area. Gia Chaduneli restored Shukura's lead in the 36th minute and Alexander Guruli netted the third three minutes into the second half.

Substitute Aleksandr Derbechinski reduced the deficit in the dying moments, with Kolkheti hopes of claiming a point in the match being dented by the referee's last minute call in denying them a penalty.

Other Kenyans Erick Marcelo Ouma and Amos Nondi also played the entire game in the game.

Despite the loss, Poti remains ninth on the log with 19 points, eight ahead of relegation threatened Shukura from 22 rounds.

Johanna Omolo

In the Belgian First Division B, midfielder Johanna Omolo clocked 90 minutes as his new side Cercle Brugge recorded their second consecutive win in beating Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 on Friday.

Second half goals from Frenchman Irvin Cardona and Giani Bruno is all Brugge needed to take their point tally to six in two games.

In Bulgaria, left back Abud Omar enjoyed a full game in Slavia Sofia's one-all draw away to Cherno More on Friday. Georgi Yomov cancelled out Atanas Zehirov's first half strike in the 72nd minute.

After five rounds, Sofia have collected five points sitting eleventh on the 14-team Bulgaria First League log.

Arnold Origi

In Finland, Kenyan duo of Anthony Dafaa and Amos Ekhalie played as their side, IFK Mariehamn lost 3-0 away to RoPS in a Finnish top tier match on Thursday.

Charlie Trafford, Simo Roiha and Emeka Eze netted a goal apiece in the 11th, 48th and 79th minutes with the visitors unable to fight back. While Dafaa was withdrawn on the 38th minute for Sparrdal-Mantilla, Ekhalie was introduced on the 76th minute for Swedish Gabriel Petrovic.

Mariehamn have 27 points in 21 games and sit eighth on the 12-team table.

In neighbouring Norway, Harambee Stars goalkeeper Arnold Origi was in between the sticks as Lillestroem SK fell 3-1 to Stromgodset at Marienlyst Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Kenyan-born Tocmac Nguen on the eighth and 21st minute and one from Marcus Pedersen five minutes were enough to leave Fredrik Krogstad's 44th minute goal a mere consolation.

A loss left Lillestroem 12th on 23 points from 19 games.

In the Major League Soccer (MLS), defender Lawrence Olum played the full game in Portland Timbers' 4-1 defeat away to Toronto on Sunday. Timbers have amassed 34 points from 25 games.

Zesco trio

Finally in Africa, Zesco United trio of David Owino, Anthony Akumu and Jesse Were featured in the team's 1-0 win over Nchanga Rangers on Sunday. Jackson Mwanza grabbed the all-important goal to send Zesco top of the standings with 41 points from 20 games.

Elsewhere, Kenyan duo of John Makwatta and Cliff Miheso played in Buildcon FC's 2- loss to Lusaka Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. Buildcon are ranked eleventh on the 20-team log with 30 points from 22 games.