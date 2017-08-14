Mauritius: No More Squatters in Port Louis, Says Vice-Prime Minister Soodhun

press release

"The issuance of letters to some 138 families granting them ownership of land in Constituencies 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Port Louis puts an end to squatting within the capital's region," stated the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Showkutally Soodhun, at a ceremony held on 11 August 2017, at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall in Port Louis.

He highlighted that Government is committed to address the problem of squatting in an efficient and humane manner, and at present, there are 346 squatters across the country. He reiterated his Ministry's determination to combat illegal occupation of State land and deal with the issue of squatting with all the consideration that it warrants.

According to Mr Soodhun, all those who were illegally occupying State Lands in Tranquebar, Cite La Cure, Riche Terre and Monseigneur Leen, among others, have either been regularised in situ, or relocated. He added that the 138 beneficiaries will now have security of tenure, thereby enabling them to get connected to the water and electricity networks as well as rendering them eligible for loan facilities.

It is noted that the benefiting families will have to disburse some Rs 2,000 to obtain ownership of the land they have been occupying.