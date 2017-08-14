14 August 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Protesting School Gets New Classrooms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mary-Anne Gontsana

After protesting about overcrowded classrooms and unpaid salaries, Mseki Primary School, in Gugulethu, has seen some positive changes.

GroundUp reported in February that teachers, parents and learners disrupted schooling and protested to highlight their concerns and to get attention from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) (see here and here).

Phunyezwa Sonqishe, a parent and school governing body member who has been at the forefront of the protests, said the WCED has responded. "Two mobile classrooms were brought about a week ago, so we are happy about that, but they still need furniture and electricity. Hopefully the Grade 7 learners will be accommodated there because they have been heavily overcrowded. Three teachers have also been given permanent positions. This shows that finally we are getting somewhere and we are thankful that the WCED has finally listened to our concerns," said Sonqishe.

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton, confirmed this, saying the two mobile classrooms were currently being installed and that one of the classrooms would be used for Grade 7. She also confirmed that three teachers were put into permanent positions.

South Africa

President Zuma Guns for Party MPs Who Voted With Opposition

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has declared war on African National Congress legislators who voted with the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.