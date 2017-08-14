South Africa: Protesting School Gets New Classrooms

After protesting about overcrowded classrooms and unpaid salaries, Mseki Primary School, in Gugulethu, has seen some positive changes.

GroundUp reported in February that teachers, parents and learners disrupted schooling and protested to highlight their concerns and to get attention from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) (see here and here).

Phunyezwa Sonqishe, a parent and school governing body member who has been at the forefront of the protests, said the WCED has responded. "Two mobile classrooms were brought about a week ago, so we are happy about that, but they still need furniture and electricity. Hopefully the Grade 7 learners will be accommodated there because they have been heavily overcrowded. Three teachers have also been given permanent positions. This shows that finally we are getting somewhere and we are thankful that the WCED has finally listened to our concerns," said Sonqishe.

WCED spokesperson Millicent Merton, confirmed this, saying the two mobile classrooms were currently being installed and that one of the classrooms would be used for Grade 7. She also confirmed that three teachers were put into permanent positions.