Mauritius: IMF Delegation Meets Prime Minister to Discuss Economic Policies

press release

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) work involves conducting assessments of the economic and social situation and, Mauritius has always made the most of lessons learnt, in particular, recommendations made by experts, said the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on 11 August 2017 at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Prime Minister made this statement following a meeting he had with a delegation from the IMF led by Mr Amadou Sy, Advisor African Department. Prime Minister Jugnauth indicated that the meeting was an opportunity to review the different sectors of the Mauritian economy, various governing indices and Government's vision for the country. IMF's report will further assist us so that we are able to attain the objectives that we have set for the future, he added.

For his part, Mr Sy highlighted that the meeting with the Prime Minister presented an opportunity to debrief on the meetings held with all the relevant stakeholders. We have also begun the discussion process pertaining to the recommendations of economic policies which the IMF holds with countries, and once we return to Washington DC, we will present the results to the Executive Board, added Mr Sy.

Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions/consultations with members, usually every year on economic developments and policies.

IMF

The IMF, also known as the Fund, is an organisation of 189 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Created in 1945, the Fund is governed by and accountable to the 189 countries that make up its near-global membership.

The IMF's primary purpose is to ensure the stability of the international monetary system--the system of exchange rates and international payments that enables countries (and their citizens) to transact with each other.