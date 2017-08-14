South Africa: 'Bloem City Blazers' Named for T20 Global League

14 August 2017

The team from Bloemfontein taking part in Cricket South Africa's inaugural T20 Global League tournament will officially be known as the Bloem City Blazers .

The team, which is owned by Hong Kong-based City Group, will have red and yellow as their colours.

The logo is highlighted by a flowing flame on the backdrop of a cricket player.

The franchise confirmed via a statement that the team's vision "is built on the spirit of togetherness, which comes to life in the team motto 'Be a part, stand apart'. This inclusive motto will be central towards the team's vision and mission on and off the field throughout the tournament."

"I hopes the team identity is one that all South Africans and cricket fans all over the world will grow to love and support," Sushil Kumar , owner of the team, said.

"We want to become part of the local community through the game of cricket. We want to promote the spirit of true sportsmanship and fair play, while at the same time creating a unique identity through our focus on performance and development.

"Our mission is to be the most loved team of the Global T20 League. All the teams will obviously want to win the tournament, but we also want to win the hearts and minds of our fans, supporters, sponsors and even our competitors. Our players, coaches and support staff are selected purely based on merit and performance."

