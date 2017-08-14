14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Barra Do Cuanza Reference Hospital Unveiled

Luanda — A municipal hospital of reference was unveiled on Sunday in Barra do Cuanza ward, Belas municipality here by the provincial governor of Luanda, Francisco Higino Lopes Carneiro.

With 40 beds, the inaugurated hospital is part of the public investments made by Luanda provincial government (GPL) and it has an operating theatre, RX room, reanimation area, internal medicine, stomatology; maternal and infant ward, a mortuary and an administrative office.

Speaking to the press, the director of Luanda Health Office, Rosa Bessa, said on the occasion that the public hospital serves for the local population and its located at the national road (EN 100 south), also aimed at providing assistance to victims of accidents on that road.

Barra do Cuanza is located 70 km away from Luanda city centre with, whose population is estimated at 10.000 inhabitants.

