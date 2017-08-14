South Africa: Durban Unveil Qalanders for T20 Global League

As the first edition of the T20 Global League approaches, Durban franchise owner Fawad Rana has unveiled the Durban Qalandars.

The Durban-based franchise will make up one of the eight franchises in the newest tournament in the global T20 craze and Rana has drawn a number of similarities between his home town of Lahore and Durban.

"I have always loved South Africa and I have always been fascinated by its history," Rana said.

"The diversity of the city is something that drew me to it and I want to celebrate with the people of Durban and the province.

"The city of Durban and the province of KwaZulu-Natal have a rich history and that is very much like Lahore.

"Everyone knows Cape Town and I want to try and take Durban to the world, and tell people that Durban is a city that has a huge amount to offer."

Source: Sport24