14 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Durban Unveil Qalanders for T20 Global League

Tagged:

Related Topics

As the first edition of the T20 Global League approaches, Durban franchise owner Fawad Rana has unveiled the Durban Qalandars.

The Durban-based franchise will make up one of the eight franchises in the newest tournament in the global T20 craze and Rana has drawn a number of similarities between his home town of Lahore and Durban.

"I have always loved South Africa and I have always been fascinated by its history," Rana said.

"The diversity of the city is something that drew me to it and I want to celebrate with the people of Durban and the province.

"The city of Durban and the province of KwaZulu-Natal have a rich history and that is very much like Lahore.

"Everyone knows Cape Town and I want to try and take Durban to the world, and tell people that Durban is a city that has a huge amount to offer."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

President Zuma Guns for Party MPs Who Voted With Opposition

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has declared war on African National Congress legislators who voted with the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.