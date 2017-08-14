14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Ruling Party Announces Young Entrepreneur Digital Programme

Luanda — A young entrepreneur digital programme for creation of new technology businesses and simplification of procedures to open a business in this field was announced Sunday in Luanda by the ruling MPLA party.

This was during Sunday's State-run Televisão Publica de Angola (TPA) five-minute broadcasting under the ongoing electoral campaign ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election.

In its broadcast, MPLA said that should it win the election of this year, subsidised credit and fiscal incentives would be put in place under the young entrepreneur digital programme.

The ruling party also spoke of the need for creation of small businesses as avenues to reduce informal activity and create a true Angolan business culture.

It also said the Angolan satellite that will be launched soon will bring about new job opportunities and source of revenue.

The party estimates that there are in Angola about six million internet users, 63 percent of which are young people who create more and more job opportunities and source of revenue through the use of the new technologies.

A general election will be held in Angola on 23 August this year, with the participation of six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

National Electoral Commission data indicate that 9.3 million voters have registered for the ballot.

