Nigeria: PayU Nigeria Introduces Payment Solution

PayU Nigeria has introduced 'PayU Subscription', a payment method which allows merchants to safely and securely collect payments from consumers who have recurring bills or subscription payments in a seamless way.

The Country Manager of PayU Nigeria, Ms. Juliet Nwanguma was quoted in a statement to have said: "PayU Subscription is an innovative product for businesses who are looking to offer subscription and recurring bill payments to their customers."

The system provides customers with a simple, safe and secure alternative to regular direct debit payments.

"Using tokenisation as the underlying technology, PayU offers a card based recurring payment method for the payment of any recurring bills or subscriptions. Customers who want to setup recurring or subscription payment is inconvenienced as they are required to physically go to their bank and complete a direct debit order form. With PayU Subscription, all of this is avoided.

"Merchants only need their customers to choose the recurring payment option as well as the period i.e. weekly, monthly, quarterly or annually. PayU Subscription allows merchants to improve customer satisfaction by offering a more convenient way for their customers to pay for their subscriptions and other recurring bills," Nwanguma added.