14 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: PayU Nigeria Introduces Payment Solution

Tagged:

Related Topics

PayU Nigeria has introduced 'PayU Subscription', a payment method which allows merchants to safely and securely collect payments from consumers who have recurring bills or subscription payments in a seamless way.

The Country Manager of PayU Nigeria, Ms. Juliet Nwanguma was quoted in a statement to have said: "PayU Subscription is an innovative product for businesses who are looking to offer subscription and recurring bill payments to their customers."

The system provides customers with a simple, safe and secure alternative to regular direct debit payments.

"Using tokenisation as the underlying technology, PayU offers a card based recurring payment method for the payment of any recurring bills or subscriptions. Customers who want to setup recurring or subscription payment is inconvenienced as they are required to physically go to their bank and complete a direct debit order form. With PayU Subscription, all of this is avoided.

"Merchants only need their customers to choose the recurring payment option as well as the period i.e. weekly, monthly, quarterly or annually. PayU Subscription allows merchants to improve customer satisfaction by offering a more convenient way for their customers to pay for their subscriptions and other recurring bills," Nwanguma added.

Nigeria

Boko Haram Carries Out 'Two-Hour' Attack On Borno Community, Kills Four

No fewer than four persons were killed in an attack by Boko Haram insurgents at Wanori-Amarwa community of Konduga Local… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.