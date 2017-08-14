14 August 2017

Angola: Election2017 - Unita Calls for Vote

Luanda — The main opposition UNITA party's presidential candidate, Isaías Samakuva, Sunday in Luanda appealed to voters to massively turn out to cast their ballot in the forthcoming 23 August general election.

Speaking on the State-controlled Rádio Nacional de Angola under the ongoing electoral campaign ahead of the election of this year, Isaías Samakuva said voters should opt for a change by voting in his party UNITA.

According to him, UNITA stands for an Angola for all, where the wealth of the country is fairly shared.

He added his party's programme seeks to settle all pressing problems facing the country, focusing on policies designed to reach the goals of construction of the Nation and State's reform.

Six political parties are geared to the forthcoming 23 August general election. They are the ruling MPLA and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

