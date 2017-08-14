14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Lauds Level of National Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The effectiveness that the players of the national team showed during the match against the Luanda All Star team was considered by the head coach, Jaime Covilhã, an element that will help to achieve satisfactory results in the games of the Afrobasket2017, to take place from 18 to 27 of August in Bamako, Mali.

Jaime Covilhã, who was speaking to the press after a victory in the last friendly match against the Luanda All Star by 72-60, in the Vitorino Cunha pavilion, praised the commitment of the players of the national team, adding that the game helped the team to correct some mistakes.

Angola is comprised in Group A with Cameroon, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and the host country.

Angola

Ruling Family is Worth Billions - What Happens When Dad Steps Down?

After nearly four decades in office, President José Eduardo Dos Santos is due to hand over power after Angola's… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.