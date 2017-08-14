Luanda — The effectiveness that the players of the national team showed during the match against the Luanda All Star team was considered by the head coach, Jaime Covilhã, an element that will help to achieve satisfactory results in the games of the Afrobasket2017, to take place from 18 to 27 of August in Bamako, Mali.

Jaime Covilhã, who was speaking to the press after a victory in the last friendly match against the Luanda All Star by 72-60, in the Vitorino Cunha pavilion, praised the commitment of the players of the national team, adding that the game helped the team to correct some mistakes.

Angola is comprised in Group A with Cameroon, Tunisia, Cote d'Ivoire and the host country.