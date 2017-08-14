The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has warned former liberation war fighters against partisan behaviour, saying recent dismissals of their senior members from Zanu PF by President Robert Mugabe should serve as a lesson for them.

A number of war veterans' leaders including Chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa were booted out of Zanu PF and government after their relations with President Mugabe had soured in the past three years.

Once Mugabe's top allies at the turn of the millennium the former liberation war fighters are now being accused of plotting a coup against the aged leader through backing Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the on-going Zanu PF succession battles.

In their next week's national heroes and national defence forces day celebrations message, ZCTU, said war veterans should never again treat Zimbabweans as second class citizens.

"The war veterans themselves have a right to belong to a political party of their own choice. The situation that has been prevailing in the country where some war veterans were being used by one political party to subjugate the nation must be a thing of the past," said ZCTU's acting secretary general Sylvester Mutindindi.

"It created a very bad image of our war veterans. Today most people associate them with rowdiness, murder and violence. It is time they work to restore their battered image. They should be emulated rather than being feared and despised," he said.

Mutindindi also said ZCTU continued to be worried by the countless number of roadblocks which the police are now using to milk the already suffering citizens.

"We are also worried by reports of massive corruption in the police force, particularly from those in the traffic section," he said.

"There has also been an outcry about the number of roadblocks that are being mounted by the police to extort money from members of the public. Such actions destroy the entire image of the police," said ZCTU.