Veterans of the liberation struggle said anybody dreaming that when the elections come in 2018, they will be bystanders must wake up.

They also said ever since the Generation 40 (G40) members got a chance to be at State House through a "Marriage Certificate" they now want to replace what the War Veterans started in the 60s and 70s.

Addressing War Veterans' 10 provincial chairpersons and the media in Harare recently, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) the chairperson Chris Mutsvangwa said the traditional political enemies of the Zanu PF party are no longer opposition MDC but the G40 members.

He said come 2018 all members of the G40 fielded in the 2018 elections will be voted against as the war vets would rather support the opposition alliance candidates.

"I want to put in on record, it won't happen, we will be right there and for your own information, after looking at the matric of the Zimbabwean political situation that we are in today.

"The traditional political enemies (MDC) of the party are no longer what we are focusing on," said Mutsvangwa.

G40 includes higher education minister Jonathan Moyo and his two colleagues Patrick Zhuwao (Indigenisation) and Saviour Kasukuwere (local government) as well as the first Lady, Grace Mugabe.

The former War Veterans Minister went on to say that in the past they as freedom fighters had differences with the MDC but when they came on board and wrote the new Constitution with Zanu PF in 2013 and they also are in Parliament things have changed.

"They are now behaving like a loyal opposition to the Zimbabwe and most of the time they are actually championing the welfare of the War Veterans," said Mutsvangwa.

He added, "We have no particular misgivings about them, we have no serious difficulties with those MDC who may want to form a coalition to run in the elections. It's a democratic right in our country, they are free to do so, form a coalition in 2018."

But, according to Mutsvangwa, the war veterans have serious difficulties with the G40 members who want to change the history of Zimbabwe, to abort and negate the revolution.

"The elections will be against the G40 in 2018," said Mutsvangwa.

He added, "And anybody who decides to be part of the G40 will be standing in the steam roller of the War Veterans Association of Zimbabwe."

"So we are telling anybody associated with the G40 that you are our targets, we will deal with you."

The War Vet chairperson went on to say after their meeting they were going to all their structures and stakeholders to start campaigning at village level and urban centres and everywhere to identify anybody associated with G40 and to make sure that they will never smell power through the vote.

"They will not get the vote, we will teach the people the same way we taught the people against Muzorewa and he lost dismally," he said.

"This is the same way we are going to teach the G40 they will not make it in electoral politics."