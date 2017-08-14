Luanda — The first chairperson of the Angolan Volleyball Federation (FAVB), Filomeno de Sá "Dibala", died on Saturday in Luanda by disease, Angop has learnt.

Aged 77, Filomeno de Sá "Dibala" outperformed during his term of office in federation from 1978 to 2002, having also taken up the position of vice-president of the Angolan Olympics Committee (COA) and head of the national delegation in Sidney Olympics Games in 2000.

In 2010, he was awarded honorary title of National Hero by the Angolan president, José Eduardo dos Santos, due to his struggle for country's independence.

He was also paid homage in Luanda during the FAVB's general ordinary assembly due to commitment to the volleyball development.