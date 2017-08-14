14 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Palancas Negras Back Home

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's football team arrived early this Monday in Luanda after the nil-nil draw in Antananarivo with Madagascar, for the first leg match of the last round qualifying for the final phase of the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), to take place in Kenya.

In a brief statement to Angop at the Luanda Airport, midfielder Job said that with this result everything is open, but with a "minimal" advantage for the "Palancas Negras" due to the draw achieved on Sunday's game.

The player explained that the match of Antananarivo was quite a difficult one for the national team which in the end deserved the result.

The second leg match is scheduled for August 19 at 11 de Novembro stadium in Luanda.

