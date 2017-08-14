14 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: It's Tjaila Time...

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Solomons

Former deputy land reform minister and ousted Swapo member of parliament Bernadus Swartbooi was met with open arms by Rehoboth residents on Sunday.

Swartbooi met with the Landless People's Movement members at Rehoboth in Block E, and lashed out against corruption in the ruling party regarding land issues in the country. During the well-attended gathering, Swartbooi also called for some members of parliament to "tjaila" (leave) in order for change to take place. "I think there will come a time when we need to send people to parliament who have our best interests at heart. That time is coming," he stated.

"I think the time is nearing when we have to let some people tjaila. It's tjaila time for some people," he added, saying the future generation's wellbeing is at stake if change does not happen now.

Namibia

Army Chief's Widow Recalls His Last Words

"You appear to me like someone who is crying." Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.