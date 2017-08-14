Namibia: It's Tjaila Time...

Former deputy land reform minister and ousted Swapo member of parliament Bernadus Swartbooi was met with open arms by Rehoboth residents on Sunday.

Swartbooi met with the Landless People's Movement members at Rehoboth in Block E, and lashed out against corruption in the ruling party regarding land issues in the country. During the well-attended gathering, Swartbooi also called for some members of parliament to "tjaila" (leave) in order for change to take place. "I think there will come a time when we need to send people to parliament who have our best interests at heart. That time is coming," he stated.

"I think the time is nearing when we have to let some people tjaila. It's tjaila time for some people," he added, saying the future generation's wellbeing is at stake if change does not happen now.