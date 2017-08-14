14 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nakuta New Media Ombudsman

By Ndapewoshali Shapwanale

LAW lecturer at the University of Namibia John Nakuta has been appointed as the new media ombudsman.

Nakuta replaces attorney Clement Daniels, who has been at the helm of the office since its inception in 2009.

Nakuta said he is humbled and privileged to have been selected as the new media ombudsman for the next three years.

"It is a great honour to take over from a giant such as Daniels," Nakuta told The Namibian this morning.

According to the chairperson of the Editors' Forum of Namibia (EFN), Joseph Ailonga, Nakuta was selected unanimously during the special annual general meeting held by the supreme policymaking authority of the EFN on Friday.

Daniels is expected to hand over office to Nakuta soon for him to start his three-year term, which may be extended for a second term by the EFN.

The media complaints committee and media appeals committee were also elected during the meeting. Their names are yet to be released.

