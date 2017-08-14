South Africa: President Zuma Guns for Party MPs Who Voted With Opposition

Photo: Al-Jazeera

President Jacob Zuma.

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma has declared war on African National Congress legislators who voted with the opposition in last week's parliamentary vote of no confidence against him.

Speaking at an ANC youth league in his home province Kwazulu Natal, President Zuma said the ANC Constitution should be applied against those who voted with the opposition in the National Assembly.

The party's members of parliament narrowly defeated the eighth motion of no-confidence in President Zuma through a secret ballot.

Only 198 MPs out of the ANC's 244 who were in parliament voted against the Democratic Alliance's bid to remove President Zuma while 177 voted for the motion to oust him with nine abstaining.

Disciplinary committee

"The issue of what happened in Parliament is something I will discuss with the officials' but that's my business," President Zuma said.

He added it was shocking that even the chairperson of the ANC disciplinary committee was implicated.

Former Cabinet Minister Derek Hanekom chairs the party's disciplinary committee and has been vocal about President Zuma's alleged failures.

President Zuma read excerpts from clause 25 of the ANC Constitution, which prohibits party members from collaborating with "counter-revolutionary forces" or other parties against the ANC.

It further says if any individual contravenes this, they should face the party's disciplinary committee.

"If you commit any of these acts, it means the ANC has to take you to the disciplinary committee because it means you have broken the law'" he said.

President Zuma said personal interests could not trump ANC interests.