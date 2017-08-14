Praia — The former prime minister of Cabo Verde between 2001 and 2016, José Maria das Neves, is heading the African Union (AU)'s observers mission to Angola's general elections, set for this August 23, ANGOP has learnt.

The Cabo Verdean official will head a forty-member team, who are expected to arrive in Angola this Thursday, where they will monitor the electoral process until August 27, until which date they are to present a report on their observation work.

Before being appointed to lead the mentioned AU mission, José Maria das Neves had already been invited by the Angolan Head of State, José Eduardo de Santos - who extended the invitation to the former Cabo Verdean President, Pedro Pires - to be part of the group of observers that will monitor the Angolan electoral process.

Still in this ambit, the African Party for the Independence of Cabo Verde (PAICV), the main opposition political force of that West African archipelago, will be represented by its vice presidents, namely Rui Semedo and João Baptista Pereira, as part of the international observation to the Angolan polls.

The electoral campaign started last July 23 and will culminate with the casting of ballot on August 23.

Five political parties and one coalition are contesting in the 2017 general elections.