South Africa: IFP Expands Support Base in Uthungulu

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party is excited and upbeat after welcoming a large number of new members from the NFP and the ANC at Umlalazi in the Uthungulu District yesterday.

In welcoming the new members IFP National Chairman, Mr Blessed Gwala said, "Over the past few months we have seen a phenomenal growth in the IFP's support base across the province. There was much excitement in Umlalazi yesterday as we welcomed many new members who have joined the IFP. Among those who have joined the ranks of the IFP yesterday are former NFP councillor Mandla Biyela who is the son of Inkosi Phangifa Biyela and Mr Mduduzi Masondo who is a prominent former ANC leader in the Ndlangubo area.

This is a clear indication that people see the IFP as the only party that can save our country. Last year we went to the electorate with a simple message of Trust and the people have responded by joining the IFP and giving us their overwhelming support. It indicates that the people of Umlalazi have faith in the IFP to govern with integrity and ensure that maladministration and corruption are things of the past. This is a very positive sign as we prepare for the 2019 general elections. We always stress that the IFP is the home for all citizens who want clean governance and service delivery."