South Africa: Hunt for Cop Killer After Sergeant Found Dead in PE Home

No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of a policeman found dead in his Nelson Mandela Bay home over the weekend, Eastern Cape police said on Monday.

Sergeant Linda Mzuko, 43, was found by his estranged wife when she went to visit him on Friday evening at his Wells Estate house.

She had found the front door open, police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed.

He had been shot in the neck and body several times.

Beetge said it was believed that he had been killed the previous night.

"We won't rule out the possibility of this being a robbery, but nothing else besides his official state firearm seemed to have been taken from the house."

A "number of scenarios" were being investigated, Beetge added.

Mzuko had been an officer at the Bethelsdorp Police Station.

Source: News24