Sudanese Women Union to Name One of Its Halls After Late Fatima Ibrahim

Khartoum — The Secretary of the Sudanese Women Union, Mariam Osman Jusur, said the union intends to name one of its halls after the late Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim, in recognition of her national contributions and support for women cause.

She pointed out that Ms. Ibrahim had been a vanguard in all political, parliamentary and women issues locally, regionally and internationally.

She pointed out that the union will take part in the official funeral the state tends to give to late Fatima Ibrahim, in a few days.