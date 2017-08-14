Sudan: Bakri Inaugurates Army Officers' Housing Project in Soba

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih inaugurated , on Monday , the Housing Project of the Armed Forces officers in Soba in Khartoum.

The event was attended by Minister of Defense, Gen. Awad Mohamed Ahmed bin Auf, commanders of the Armed Foerces, Secretary-General of the National Housing Fund, Dr Ghulam-Eddin Osman, Commissioners of Khartoum and Jebel Aulia Localities and Director of Khartoum State's Housing Fund, Engineer Khalid Abdul-Majid.

Director of the National Housing Corporation, Maj. Gen. Adil Mohamed Al-Hassan said the inauguration of the Project coincides with commemoration of the Army 63 Anniversary, disclosing that the project includes384 flats at cost of 259 million pounds.

He commended Al-Neil Bank for funding the project.

Maj. Gen. Adil explained that the project was set up in collaboration and coordination with the National Housing and Construction Fund, referring to accomplishments made during the past years to provide houses for officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers.

He said the Corporation is planning to provide 200 departments and 2000 houses for officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers.