Zimbabwe: Rural Councils Ordered to Buy Luxury Vehicles for Chairpersons

Rural development minister, Abednigo Ncube, has given a directive to all 60 rural district councils to buy brand new luxury Toyota Hilux D4D twin cabs for their chairpersons at an estimated total cost of $2, 7 million, an official in the ministry confirmed on Friday.

The ministry is supervising the project in which every rural council is required to transfer funds to the ministry which then sources and purchases the vehicles on behalf of the authorities.

However, the move has been viewed as part of Zanu PF's broad election campaign strategy ahead of the 2018 elections as nearly all rural council chairpersons were elected councillors on a Zanu PF ticket in 2013.

According to a rural development ministry official, most of the rural district chairpersons in Mashonaland East province took delivery of their new luxury vehicles last week. He said the ministry expected to complete the national exercise before the end of this month.

"Every rural council has been ordered to transfer funds for the purchase of the vehicles to the parent ministry, which will in turn buy the vehicles before handing them over to the chairpersons," the ministry official said.

Zimbabwe has a total of 60 rural councils and most of them are cash-strapped and struggling to provide basic service delivery and pay workers' salaries.

The official said rural district councils that took delivery of their vehicles in Mashonaland East last week include Mutoko, Murewa, Marondera Rural and Chikomba.

Although the ministry official could not give the amount each council was required to transfer into the ministry's bank account for the purchase of the vehicles, a latest Toyota Hilux D4D twin cab import is currently going for an estimated $45 000. Using this rate all the rural councils are expected to fork out a total of $2, 7 million.

"We all know that the rural chairpersons will definitely use the vehicles to campaign for Zanu PF ahead of next year's elections and nothing else," he said.