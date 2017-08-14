South Africa: Thohoyandou Police Have Launched a Search Operation for a Missing Person

press release

The Police in Thohoyandou have embarked on a massive search for Mathye Mulisa (21) who went missing on the 04 August 2017 from Muledane Block N village. It is alleged that the victim left his home without telling anyone where he was going and he never returned.

He is light in complexion, medium in size with short hair. He was wearing green trousers with a black and grey jacket.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts, may contact the nearest Police Station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the Crime Line sms 32211.