South Africa: Labour On Extension of Ex-Mineworkers Campaign in Thaba-Nchu

press release

UIF heeding the call to extend its ex-mineworkers campaign in Thaba-Nchu

The Department of Labour responded positively to the call made by ex-mineworkers in Thaba-Nchu and surrounding areas to extend their week-long campaign by four more days. This is in the wake of a high turn out of eligible ex-mineworkers coming to claim for their Unemployment Insurance benefits.

"We are indeed a government of the people and are willing and ready to listen when requested to do so. Thus we resolved to afford ex-mineworkers yet another opportunity to come and submit their applications for UIF. We therefore call upon all those ex-mineworkers in Thaba-Nchu, Hobhouse, Tweespruit, Excelsior and Verkeerdevlei to make effective use of this extension," said Nomfundo Douw-Jack - Chief Director: Provincial Operations.

Of critical importance to note is the fact that this special project is only earmarked for ex-mineworkers who worked in the mines from 1983 until the 1st April 2002.

In addition to the last four days, the second phase of the campaign will run from tomorrow, 15 August 2017 until Friday the 18th. Clients will be served from 8h00 am until 15h00 pm on daily basis at Barolong Hall in Thaba-Nchu. Claimants are requested to bring along the following documentation;

Reference book (Old identity document)

Employer/Access cards (Makhuluskop)

Old blue cards and/or

Pay slips

Ex-mineworkers from Botshabelo were afforded the same opportunity to apply early this year and a total of 5072 applications were received with a mere 361 rejected so far. A whooping R2.2 million has already been paid thus far in the Free State province only, and more payments are still to be made.

Over and above that, it is envisaged that no less than 1000 applications would have been paid by the end of this month.

Following the People's Assembly held in Mbhizana, Eastern Cape where a motion was tabled in the National Assembly on 19 September 2007 that Parliament was to establish a committee that will look at issues of the Ex-Mineworkers Union, an Ad-hoc Committee of Parliament was established with the following Terms of Reference:

To investigate matters raised in submissions from the Ex-mineworkers Union;

To consider records, reports and submissions by stakeholders previously involved;

To recommend points to assist in addressing their concerns relating to payment of compensation and outstanding unemployment benefits.

Born out of this was a special project to pay UIF benefits to all eligible ex-mineworkers, as stipulated above. These ex-mineworkers are therefore called upon to heed our call and come in their numbers to apply for these benefits.

For further details please contact the undersigned.

Issued by: Department of Labour