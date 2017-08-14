South Africa: SAPS Seek Missing 77-Year-Old Man From Ikamvelihle

press release

The caring for our elderly persons is the responsibility of all role players of our community. On Friday 11 August, Mr Michael Zolile Nongqosa, a 77-year-old man went missing from Ikamvelihle area. He was last seen waiting for a lift from family to his home at Ntolosi Street, Veeplaas. He was sitting inside the safety of Ikamvelihle SAPS station waiting, and when he left, it was presumed his lift arrived. However when family later arrived at 11:50, it was suspected that he left to visit elsewhere or possibly wandering the streets of Ikamvelihle.

At that point his daughter informed police that her elderly father suffers from an intellectual disability and opened a missing persons report at the police station. He was last seen wearing black pants, navy jersey, blue shirt and black shoes.

Any person that has information on the whereabouts of Mr Nongqosa to please contact the Ikamvelihle station at 083 730 3923.