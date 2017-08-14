14 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Operational Successes Nets 169 Suspects

press release

Several successful operations were conducted over the past weekend, which yielded good results and led to the arrest of 169 suspects in the Uitenhage Cluster. These operations were conducted in line with our Back to Basics approach to policing and in order to accomplish our vision and mission. The suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from rape, robbery, housebreaking and theft, possession of drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, burglary, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft. A total of 37 traffic fines were issued, valued at more than R18 500-00. Five (5) persons were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor.

The South African Police Service wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.

