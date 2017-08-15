14 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya Red Cross Says It Assisted 108 Injured Protesters Across the Country

Photo: Capital FM
Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet.
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya Red Cross have served at least 108 people who were injured in confrontations with police across the country, with only eight having suffered gunshot wounds.

Several people were injured after a section of supporters of Opposition leader Raila Odinga took to the streets to protest poll results after IEBC announced Uhuru Kenyatta as the president elect in the just concluded elections.

Secretary General Abbas Gullet on Wednesday said that they had volunteered in all the hot spot areas among them Kisumu, Nairobi's Mathare and Kibera areas.

"Those that we had to take to hospital were 108 who had injuries ranging from soft tissue wounds, gunshots and broken limbs the leading being Nairobi with 55 cases," said Gullet.

Gullet dismissed the stories that were making rounds in social media that there was mayhem in Mathare slum on Sunday night saying that they did not receive any distress call.

He termed footage and graphic images that were being spread on social media as misinforming and aimed at creating tension across the country.

"As Kenyans its prudent that we clarify and verify information before posting it on social media because it might bring tension and anxiety that we don't need in our country... Yester night Mathare was very quiet those who were spreading such stories did not have evidence," Gullet stated.

Nairobi Police Chief Japheth Koome on Monday also dismissed the claims and assured that he had deployed adequate number of police officers in Mathare and other areas marked hot spot in the city to contain the situation.

"Somebody is spreading propaganda to instil fear in our people that they will be attacked by Mungiki that is not true we have deployed security all over," said Koome.

