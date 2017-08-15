ANC branches in KwaZulu-Natal want leaders who will push for the expropriation of land without compensation, according to provincial chairperson Sihle Zikalala.

The provincial working committees (PWC) for KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State held a joint press briefing at the Coastlands Hotel in Umhlanga on Monday.Speaking on national leadership succession, both Zikalala and his Free State counterpart Ace Magashule were tight-lipped.

However, Zikalala said it was clear that ANC branches in KZN wanted decisive leadership.

"We need leadership that will ensure unity in the ANC. Someone who will fight and stamp out factionalism. Leaders who will ensure that SA and its economy is focused on serving the people of SA."

He added that land expropriation was a great need in the province.

"Our branches want leaders who will not be apologetic on the expropriation of land without compensation. I know for a fact branches of KZN want leaders who will expropriate land for people."

In what appeared to be a dig at Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's mine dealings, Zikalala said the province doesn't want leaders who personally benefit from mines.

"They want leaders who will not be apologetic of utilising mines for the benefit of South Africans and not for their own selfish interests," he said.

Source: News24