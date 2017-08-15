14 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria Arrests Eight Chinese Citizens for Illegal Mining

By Andrew Ajijah

Eight Chinese nationals have been arrested in Plateau State for alleged illegal mining.

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Ali Monguno, ordered the arrest of the miners on Monday at Kampani Zurak village in Bashar chiefdom of Wase Local Government Area of the state.

Also arrested were 12 other Nigerians allegedly involved in illegal mining activities in the area.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, who was in the company of the NSA to the mining sites, said the foreigners and their accomplices would be taken to Abuja.

The minister also declared the alleged chief miner, Abdullahi Usman, popularly known as "Dan China", wanted.

He said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, had directed that illegal mine sites in the area be sealed up and the miners arrested.

The 20 illegal miners have been taken into the custody of the police in Jos.

