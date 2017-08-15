South Africa: Man Behind Miway Fake Email Says Sorry - Through Song

A former MiWay client who wrote and distributed a fake email painting the company as racist has apologised again - this time through a catchy song to express his regret.

"I never meant to hurt you, no no, I never meant to make you cry; I know I messed up, this is my way to make up," Mondli Madlala's song, called Apologies, opens.

In the chorus, the vocalist, one Sihle Zulu, sings, "This is my way to say sorry to the nation."

The company uploaded the track to its YouTube page on Friday.

"To lay the fake MiWay email saga to rest, Mondli Madlala composed a song apologising to MiWay, Aarthi, Nobu and the nation," it said in the description.

Madlala was identified during a forensic investigation by the company to be behind an email, ostensibly coming from MiWay employee Aarthi Roopnarain to colleague Nobu.

The email read: "Good day Nobu. This is a reminder of yesterdays [sic] managers meeting. The final decision was to reject 90% of claims made by black people as from 1 August 2017. They are an easy target, its [sic] also a great opportunity to save money and also punish these black baboons."

Nobu is an employee in the company's disputes department who had sent Madlala an email to tell him his claim had been rejected.

His subsequent appeal to the ombudsman for short-term insurance was also rejected, which led him to write the derogatory email.

Madlala apologised in a meeting with MiWay CEO René Otto and marketing head Nthabiseng Moloi in July.

The two MiWay employees mentioned in the email accepted his apology and did not pursue charges.

