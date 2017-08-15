Nigeria: 'Pastor Adeboye Is a Huge Fan of James Bond' - Son

Photo: allafrica.com

Pastor Adeboye is a huge fan of James Bond.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has been described as a huge fan of famous Hollywood actor, James Bond.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, the last son of the RCCG General-Overseer, Assistant Pastor Leke Adeboye, also confirmed that his father "likes watching movies a lot."

He said: "He likes watching movies a lot, not immoral movies and necessarily 100 percent Christian movies at all time, because you may be caging yourself by not engaging in what other people are facing.

"One of the movies we watch is Take Heed. He is also a huge fan of James Bond; we have about 50 collections of the movie. In fact, there is always a replacement of anyone that gets lost or spoilt. I also have copies in my house, as well, just in case he comes to visit, because that is what he would like to see."

Leke added that besides being spiritual, the highly-revered man of God likes fishing and going on train ride.

"He likes to fish, and every single place we live in this camp has a fish pond behind it. It is very easy to set up and also a very good way to relax.

"He likes to walk and go on train rides. Thank God things are developing in Nigeria. When we are outside Nigeria, we go to places by train. We get to see the countryside and have a different view of life than being in the car all the time," he noted.