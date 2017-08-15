Malawian Prophet Bushiri Ranked Amongst 10 Most Affluent Africa Families

South African-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri's family has made it on the Africa's top 10 affluent families, a latest ranking published by africa.com over the weekend shows.

The list titled 'From business to arts, politics to religion' which rates The Dosantos family of Angola as first, ranks The Bushiri's family ninth with a wealth estimated at $200 million. Surprisingly, Bushiri's family is the only with a short history to prosperity, an indication that it is one of the fastest growing in terms of wealth in Africa. They are above a Nigerian family, The Kuti, whose background to stardom is traced from around 1938.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Ephraim Nyondo who is the communications director for the family's investments welcomed the news with credit.

"Well, it's both a recognition and acceptance to a larger influential community. We thank God because it can only be Him" said Nyondo speaking from Pretoria.

This is not the first time that Bushiri's name appears among the richest individuals. In March last year, he was ranked amongst the richest evangelists in the world by the constative.com which is known for ranking celebrities, business and sports personalities. In that ranking, his wealth was estimated at $150 000.

Bushiri family's journey to stardom dates back to the early 2000 through a ministerial mission that established the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in Mzuzu city. Later, the church's headquarters was transferred to Pretoria in South Africa where the prophet cum-businessman who plies his businesses with his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri, established the Shepherd Bushiri (PSB) Investment. Among others, PSB owns PSB Network, a cell phone service network, The prophetic Channel Television Station, mines, hotels, real estates in many countries across Africa.

The africa.com, which is renowned for evaluating and ranking Africa's richest families, ranks The Rupert Family of South Africa on second position. Another South African family The Oppenheimer is third followed by The Dangote Family and The Ibru Family, both from Nigerian on fourth and fifth positions. The Kenyatta family of Kenya is sixth while The Bakhresa family of Tanzania which runs food businesses in many African countries including Malawi is seventh. The Nguema family of Equatorial Guinea is eighth with a wealth estimated at $300 million, a million dollars a head of Bushiri's family.

The ranking can be accessed on https://www.africa.com/most-affluent-families/