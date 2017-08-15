Nigeria: Economic Devt - Emir Sanusi Leads Kano Govt Delegation to China

Kano — Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has lead the Kano State government delegation to China in pursuance of beneficial trade and economic development deals with Chinese trading partners.

The director press to Kano State governor, Malam Aminu Yassar, revealed that Emir Sanusi II, is having a successful tour of China aimed at improving trading between Kano State and the Chinese.

He quoted the Emir as saying that the tour is a great eye opener to himself and the entourage.

He said Shanghai is a giant economic city which is contributing immensely to the world's economy and stated that Kano is fortunate to join the world community to benefit immensely from Shanghai's economy and its latest technology.

Meanwhile in continuation of his weeklong on visit to China, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday visited the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Centre where he was taken through its history and its importance to the economic development of China.

He learnt from the rich history of the development of Shanghai and its importance to the economy of China in particular and the global economy in general.

Sanusi II, disclosed that the visit was a great experience which has given him succinct and enlightened overview of the history and development of this great city.

He also visited the Shenzhen Museum, where he was taken round the exhibition of the reform and opening up of history of Shenzhen.

He was also told of the rich history of the development of Shenzhen that took place only within the last 30 years under the direction of President Xiaoping.

The emir described the visits to places of historic significance and the speedy development that brought China to its present economic stronghold as a moment of illumination.

He further stated that with vision, determination and sincerity the human being can achieve anything, pointing out that it is indeed an inspiration for Nigeria and Africa.

Those on the emir's entourage are the Senior Councilor in the Kano emirate, Wamban Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Danburam of Kano, Mannir Sanusi, Sarkin Shanu, Alhaji Shehu Mohammed Dankadai, Dan Maje, Alhaji Yahaya Inuwa Abbas, Dan Maliki, Amb. Ahmed Umar.