Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has paid tribute to South Africa based supporters that rallied behind the team despite having been 2-0 down before Zambia fought back to draw 2-all with Bafana Bafana in the Kenya 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier.

On arrival at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport on Sunday night, Nyirenda said that the belief in the team was in contrast with local fans that booed the team in an international friendly against Ethiopia at Woodlands Stadium that ended in a barren draw.

Nyirenda told Fazfootball.com he is looking at finishing off the job in the final leg at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on Saturday to grab a ticket to the Kenya 2018 CHAN.

"I cannot forget our supporters for Zambia in South Africa, hey gave the players double energy for that game. When we were 2-0 down it was very different from what we saw at home when we played at home, just a friendly game (against Ethiopia)," he said.

"The South African fans gave us a lot of power by pushing us from the first whistle to the end. When we were down that is when they were chanting more. It was a smaller crowd but they were felt, we could feel them behind us. I think they did a good job."

He appealed to local fans to rally behind the team when they host South Africa on Saturday.

"The true word is patriotism, which is dying a little for the nation whether things are okay or they are not okay you just have to go for the nation," he said.

Nyirenda said that his lads showed great character in the match against South Africa by overcoming a 2-0 deficit to draw level.

"We will still be very cautious because we do not know what they will bring out of their bag on that day. We just have to apply ourselves accordingly, we do not need to be complacent," he said.

"Ninety minutes will talk, we just have to prepare ourselves starting from tomorrow up to the day we are playing. I think we have a team that can deliver on that day."

He added: "We are very confident because we have a disciplined team, the character that we saw in South Africa gave us some confidence and some hope that we are on the right path."

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga led Football House secretariat staff in welcoming the team after they arrived at 21:00 hours aboard South African Airways.

The team will proceed to Ndola later today where they will set up camp ahead of Saturday's crucial encounter at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Winner over two legs will qualify to the CHAN.