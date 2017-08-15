Kenya: President Mourns 19 Victims of Road and Boat Tragedies in Meru and Lamu

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta said today he was saddened by the deaths in road and boat accidents of 19 people in Meru and Lamu counties.

The Meru road tragedy claimed eight people, including the mother of former student leader and prominent Jubilee Party activist Irene Kendi.

The accident occurred on Saturday when a matatu traveling from Maua to Chuka collided head-on with a lorry. Six people were rescued and taken to Meru Referral and Teaching Hospital.

The Lamu tragedy claimed 11 lives, including close family members of Shekue Kahale, who contested the Lamu East parliamentary seat on the opposition Orange Democratic Movement ticket in the just concluded general election.

Mr. Shekue is the only person who has been rescued in the Lamu boat tragedy. Rescue operations continue.

The ODM politician with his family, which included his wife and two children among other close relatives, was traveling from Kizingitini to Lamu Island when the boat capsized.

In his message, President Kenyatta said it is unfortunate that the country has lost patriotic and hard working Kenyans who were ready to continue with nation building activities after the conclusion of this years' general election.

The President condoled with families of the victims, and wished all those injured and admitted in hospitals quick recovery.