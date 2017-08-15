South Africa: City of Cape Town to Release 'Water Resilience Plan'

A comprehensive plan to avoid the City of Cape Town running out of water will be announced on Thursday, the city said on Monday.

This as the city's storage dam levels stood at 31.1% on Monday compared to 56.1% for the same period in 2016.

Citywide water consumption stood at 610 million litres average per day, 110 million litres above the 500 million litres per day target.

In a statement, mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services; and energy, Xanthea Limberg, said the city tries to address the "unprecedented drought" by working in four main focus areas.

This includes promoting increased water conservation through restrictions, campaigns to encourage behavioural change, pressure management and restriction of supply to excessive users, procurement of emergency supply schemes and preparation for a "day-zero" actuality.

"There is no single solution to this drought crisis. We are therefore looking at all possible options," Limberg said.

News24