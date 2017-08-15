Nairobi — The NGOs Coordination Board has deregistered the Makau Mutua chaired Kenya Human Rights Commission for tax evasion among other reasons.

Board Executive Director Fazul Mahamed, in a notice to the NGO, states they owe Sh100 million in statutory taxes and has advised the Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge to freeze their accounts.

Fazul has also accused the KHRC of making false declaration on its annual returns making it difficult to ascertain if Sh1.2 billion it received was used for the intended purpose.

"Kenya Human Rights Commission financial statements do not give a true and fair view of their financial position as of October 4, 2016 and subsequently it cannot be ascertained that the Sh1.2 billion received by the organisation during the same period is fully accounted for."

The KHRC also stands accused of having foreigners, without valid work permits, in its employment and of concealing illegal remuneration to its board members.

KHRC Executive Director George Kegoro has however told Capital FM News that the deregistration is a "political attack," with Fazul being used by government as a hatchet man to prevent it from filing a presidential petition in the Supreme Court.

Mutua, a law professor based in the United States, on Saturday restated the position he took on the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013. "The SINS of 2013 have been COMPOUNDED. That's why as a matter of my CONSCIENCE I CAN'T - and WON'T - RECOGNIZE Uhuru Kenyatta as President."

Another notable member of the KHRC board is Maina Kiai who was among those who petitioned the courts to find that the presidential election results as announced at the constituency level, to be final - a position that was contrary to that taken by the ruling party Jubilee.

Other board members are Muthoni Wanyeki, Davinder Lamber, Godwin Murunga and Father Gabriel Dolan.

The KHRC which was registered in Kenya in January of 1994 was formed by Mutua, Kiai, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Meru governor-elect Kiraitu Murungi and Professor Peter Kareithi back in 1991while they were in exile in the United States.

KHRC becomes the latest NGO, viewed as sympathetic to the Opposition, to find itself in Fazul's cross hairs.

Only recently the Kalonzo Foundation and Rosemary Odinga's foundation have had their operations called into question by the Fazul run NGOs Co-ordination Board.