14 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea Passes Away

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense Eastern Command, passed away today, 14 August at the age of 70. Born in 1974 in Rura Habab, Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea joined the Eritrean Liberation Front in 1966 at his young age.

Birg. Gen. Musa Rabea, later joined the Popular Forces and the EPLF and served in different capacities. After independence, Brig. Gen. Musa diligently served his country and people as regional administrator and Eritrean Police Commander.

Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea is survived by his wife and seven children. The funeral service of the late Brig. Gen. Musa will be held at the Asmara Patriots Cemetery on Wednesday 16 August at 10 AM.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea, the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to his family and friends.

Eritrea

Ministry of Education Conducts Assessment Meeting

The Central region branch of the Ministry of Education has conducted an assessment meeting on 11 August focusing on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.