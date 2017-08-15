15 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwandans in USA Toast to President Kagame's Victory

On Friday, a week after President Paul Kagame was re-elected in a landslide victory, Rwandans living in the US and friends of Rwanda gathered to celebrate his victory.

According to a statement from the Embassy of Rwanda in Washington, D.C, hundreds of people attended the event. In a gesture of friendship and affirmation, Amb. Dr. Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the Permanent Representative of the African Union to the U.S, hosted the event, together with Rwanda's envoy Amb Mathilde Mukantabana, at the Africa House, the official residence of the Permanent Representative of the African Union to the U.S.

During the event, Amb Mukantabana thanked those present for their unwavering support and observed that celebrating the win of President Kagame in such a setting was truly symbolic of the friendships that Rwanda has built over the years.

"These elections were a turning point in our democracy. The Rwandan people asked for what they wanted, and it was granted to them through democratic means," said Amb Mukantabana.

She commended the unprecedented development strides that Rwanda has made under the leadership of President Kagame, citing women empowerment, restorative justice, infrastructure, economic development, among others.

On her part, Amb Chihombori noted: "What is happening in Rwanda is truly refreshing. It symbolises who Africans are: beautiful, intelligent, sophisticated, highly adaptable, and totally indestructible."

Rwanda's envoy Amb Mathilde Mukantabana, addresses guests attending a reception celebrating President Kagame's victory

The event was also marked with Rwandan traditional music performances.

The event was marked by traditional dances.

Rwandans and guests dance to the traditional music.

