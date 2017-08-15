South Africa: Bail Granted in KwaZulu-Natal Video Assault Matter

The attacker in a viral video that showed a schoolboy assaulting a female learner in a KwaZulu-Natal school was granted bail of R1 500 at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Lindokuhle Dube, 19, had been behind bars over the weekend before his appearance.

Department of Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was pleased that processes in seeking justice had begun.

"Our position as the department is we are happy that the processes of having a justified, logical conclusion on the matter have started today."

He said that the department would also begin its own investigations.

"We need to know how this happened and who did what. What did the school do or not do? Why was the matter not reported to us?"

The matter is set to continue on September 14.

Following the release of the video, the national department of education vowed to take "the strongest action possible" against a male learner who was caught on video, spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement on Thursday.

The department had promised to arrange medical examination and any other support that the female pupil would need.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by @Tumisole, showed the young female pupil being kicked and hit by a male believed to be Dube.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa previously told News24 the department was working very hard to eliminate bullying at schools.

"We expect all our schools to have an anti-bullying policy that seeks to protect all children. It is very important that learners know that all forms of bullying are totally unacceptable within the school."

He said bullying behaviour could sometimes be seen as a sign that the individual doing the bullying was experiencing problems at home.

"We therefore call upon teachers, parents, SGB and the society at large to report such incidents to our authorities as and when it occurs," he said.

Mthethwa explained that they labelled the incident as bullying because "bullying can be in a form of words, physical and otherwise".

"We put it under one umbrella and call it bullying," he explained.

