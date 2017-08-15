14 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Killed in Shootout With Police During Durban Cash-in-Transit Heist

Three suspects have been shot and killed and another injured in a botched cash-in-transit heist in Durban on Monday afternoon.

Four robbers hit a cash-in-transit van at a Hillcrest garage as it was collecting money, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed.

The gang made off with two cash boxes, fleeing the scene in a VW Golf, via the M13.

"Police were alerted immediately after the robbery and the vehicle was spotted by the K9 Unit. A chase ensued and the suspects' car overturned," she said.

The men managed to get out of the vehicle and started firing at the officers, Mbhele continued.

"The police retaliated, killing three. One was injured and has been taken to hospital, where he will be held under police guard," she said.

The officers had "nearly died", Mbhele said, adding that there were multiple bullet holes in the windscreen of the police vehicle.

The money boxes were recovered, as well as four firearms.

