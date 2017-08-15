Somalia: Hirshabelle President Voted Out of Office By State Parliament

Ali Osobole President of Somalia's Hirshabelle state has lost no-confidence vote at the state Parliament on Monday , after MPs criticized him of poor leadership and recent appointment of new Bulo burte commissioner.Radio Dalsan reports.

Second Deputy Speaker Anab Ahmed said that 64 parliamentarians have voted for the impeachment motion against Cosbole , during a show of hands ballot in Jowhar

Hirshabelle Vice President, Ali Guudlaawe is set to take over power according to the state constitution, as the Parliament is expected to deliberate sessions to elect new President for the state.

Meanwhile more 14 ministers and vice ministers of president Osoble's cabinet resigned blaming the president of incompetency and breach of constitution.

Osoble was elected in October 17, 2016 as the first President of Hirshabelle state by the state lawmakers, following an election in Jowhar