South Africa: SAPS Senior Official Arrested for Corruption

He is expected to appear at the same court on 13 September 2017 pending further investigations.

Following a lengthy joint investigation between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence into alleged corrupt activities, Major General Thuto Gaokgakwe Phefo (55) the Provincial Head of Legal Services in the Northern Cape, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court and was granted R4000 bail.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.