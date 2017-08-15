15 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: SAPS Senior Official Arrested for Corruption

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) arrested a Major General on corruption charges on Sunday, 13 August 2017.

Following a lengthy joint investigation between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence into alleged corrupt activities, Major General Thuto Gaokgakwe Phefo (55) the Provincial Head of Legal Services in the Northern Cape, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court and was granted R4000 bail.

He is expected to appear at the same court on 13 September 2017 pending further investigations.

