South Africa: SAPS Senior Official Arrested for Corruption

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) arrested a Major General on corruption charges on Sunday, 13 August 2017.
Following a lengthy joint investigation between the Hawks and Crime Intelligence into alleged corrupt activities, Major General Thuto Gaokgakwe Phefo (55) the Provincial Head of Legal Services in the Northern Cape, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court and was granted R4000 bail.
He is expected to appear at the same court on 13 September 2017 pending further investigations.