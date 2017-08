press release

The Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula will join a panel of stakeholders to launch an application to assist in our fight against Gender Based Violence.

The application is developed and named after People Opposing Women Abuse (POWA) Non-Profit Organization.

The Minister will also join the panel in its discussion on "The role that technology plays in addressing Gender Based Violence".

Details:

Date: 15 August 2017

Time: 08:00am

Venue: Constitutional Hill, JHB