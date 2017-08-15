15 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 7-Yr-Old Girl Tied Up in Sack, Dumped On Roadside By Father, Step-Mother

By Daud Olatunji

A seven-year-old girl has narrated to men of Ogun State Police Command how her father, Nasiru Adeyemo, and step-mother, Idayat, cut off her finger, tied her up, put her in a sack and left her by the roadside to die.

Vanguard gathered that the couple abandoned the girl in the bush to die after cutting off her index finger.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the couple was arrested following a distress call from members of the public that a strange sack was sighted by the roadside at Asabala area along Papalanto-Sagamu Road.

Oyeyemi said: "On the strength of the information, the DPO Owode Egba, CSP Shehu Alao, led his men to the scene, where the white rice sack was untied.

"Surprisingly, a seven year-old-girl, whose right index finger was cut off, was found inside the sack and dumped at the roadside since Friday.

"Having realised that the girl was still alive, she was quickly taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Her story

"It was when she regained consciousness that she informed the Police that her father and step-mother were the ones who cut off one of her fingers before tying and putting her inside the sack before dumping her inside the bush to die.

"Upon the information from the victim, a manhunt was launched for the father and his wife and they were arrested in the evening of Sunday. The duo are currently undergoing interrogation."

Meanwhile, the state's Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered the transfer of the case to Anti-Kidnapping/Cultist section for further investigation and possible prosecution of the suspects.

