South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Congratulates Team South Africa On Their Performance At IAAF Championship

press release

President Jacob Zuma has congratulated Team South Africa, who won six medals during the IAAF World Championships 2017 held in London, in the United Kingdom for their outstanding performance that earned South Africa a third place in the medals table of the championship.

"We wish to heartily congratulate our Team South Africa for their sterling performances on the tracks and a job well done at the IAAF World Championships 2017 in London," said President Zuma.

"The country is extremely thrilled and proud of our athletes, in particular those who won the six medals, for this remarkable achievement and excellent performance that earned South Africa a third place in the medals table, trouncing the most advanced countries in the tournament," the President added.

Team South Africa accomplished three gold medals through Mr Wayde van Niekerk who won in the men's 400m race; Mr Luvo Manyonga who won in the men's long jump and Ms Caster Semenya who won in the women's 800m race last night.

Mr van Niekerk won South Africa's only silver medal in the men's 200m while Mr Ruswahl Samaai won a bronze medal in the men's long jump and was joined by Ms Semenya who won a bronze medal in the women's 1500m race.

President Zuma has further extended his sincere gratitude to all South Africans, technical teams and management of Team South Africa for their continued support to all South African athletes.

The Presidency