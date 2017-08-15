15 August 2017

Nigeria: Pro-Buhari Youths Hold Precession in Kaduna

By Ben Agande

Youths in their hundreds, yesterday, staged a peaceful procession to drum support for President Muhammadu Buhari, who has been in the United Kingdom on medical vacation.

The Kaduna procession is coming a few days after two groups of pro- and anti-Buhari protesters held rallies in Abuja.

The Kadunà rally drew youths from various states of the north and termiñated at Government House, where they were addressed by government officials, led by the Commissioner in Charge of Stakeholders' Affairs, Shehu Balarabe, and Governor Nasir el-Rufai's spokesman, Samuel Aruwan.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as "Kaduna Youths Network Support Buhari," "We support Buhari to stay in office, not to step down"and "Budget Padding is corruption" among others.

Spokesman of the group, Ibrahim Garkuwa, said the rally was called to drum support for the President, adding that they are happy with the manner President Buhari's administration has governed the country in the last two years.

Another member of the group, Muhàmmed Sani, noted that in spite of repeated attempts to portray the present administration as not performing, the President has achieved far better than his predecessors.

He said President Buhari has fulfilled his campaign promises, especially in areas of anti-corruption fight and security, despite the challenges he met on ground.

According to them, those calling for his resignation are enemies of the country who are not happy with the successes recorded by his administration in ridding Nigeria of corruption.

The group maintained that the President has not violated the Constitution to warrant the call for his resignation after he had properly handed over to Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

